Trudeau wears bulletproof vest after security threat delays campaign rally
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wore a bulletproof vest on stage amid heavy security at a campaign rally after a security threat, senior Liberal sources tell CBC News.
His appearance at a rally in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday evening was delayed by 90 minutes and featured a much heavier security detail around him once the Liberal leader took the stage.
Last month, sources told CBC News the RCMP are compiling daily threat reports on online hate targeting federal political leaders during this election campaign, fearing it could spill over into real-world violence.
Government sources close to the file confirmed an increase in online posts condoning violence during the campaign.
In February, ahead of his testimony in front of the justice committee on the SNC-Lavalin affair, Michael Wernick, then-clerk of the privy council, warned of the dangers of rising hate on the campaign trail.
"I worry about the rising tides of incitements to violence when people use terms like 'treason' and 'traitor' in open discourse. Those are the words that lead to assassination," Wernick told committee members.
