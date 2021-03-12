Ottawa watching provinces' vaccine rollout 'closely', says Hajdu

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the federal government is closely monitoring the gap between the number of vaccines delivered to the provinces and the number that have been administered.

The health minister was pressed multiple times by reporters during a virtual news conference in Ottawa today to say whether she thinks the provinces are being too slow to vaccinate people.

The questions followed a thread Hajdu tweeted Monday evening summarizing federal estimates of the number of vaccines delivered and the number administered.

For example, federal figures show close to 4,022,875 vaccines have been delivered to Ontario but only 2,545,640 have been administered. Quebec has received 2,320,707 vaccines from the federal government and has administered 1,552,215 doses, said Hajdu.

As of today, we have delivered 10 million <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccines across Canada! Here’s how we’re working with provinces and territories to protect communities: <a href="https://t.co/YEKT2CDOO0">pic.twitter.com/YEKT2CDOO0</a> —@PattyHajdu

"I think it's hard for me to give you a general answer because of course provinces and territories have very different strategies across the country, but what I can tell you is we're watching closely and we stand ready to assist any province or territory who is having a challenge," she said. "I would say it's important the provinces continue to make those difficult and hard choices, not just about vaccinations, but about also how to control the spread of the virus so Canadians can see an end to this ongoing health crisis.

"We will continue to be transparent with the doses that we receive into the country, how they are distributed to the provinces and how they are administered."

Speaking at the same news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will speak with Ontario Premier Doug Ford later today about what the recent caseload spike means for hospitals in the province. He said he'll be talking with all the premiers tomorrow.

"The provinces in general have been very clear that they feel the vaccination is something that they are able to handle on their own. But as always ... if anyone needs extra help, the federal government will be there as we have from the very beginning," he said.

Last month, Ford slammed the federal government's vaccine logistics as a "a joke."

"We do not have enough vaccines from the federal government," he said.

"The AstraZeneca that we were supposed to get out into the pharmacies — we don't even get a date. We don't have a clue. How can you plan when the feds aren't even giving us a date?"