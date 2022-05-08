Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine, meets with Zelensky

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to Kyiv on Sunday, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and briefly toured a blackened, bombed-out suburban community.

At the same time, he reopened the Canadian Embassy and welcomed the ambassador back to the embattled capital.

The visit came on the same day as Russian missiles pounded the southern port city of Odesa, and there was heavy fighting in the eastern part of the country, including around Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

Trudeau visited the city of Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv, which was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting in March as Russian forces attempted to storm the capital.

Ukrainian troops effectively halted the advance in the area and pushed back the invasion force.

I’m in Ukraine with <a href="https://twitter.com/cafreeland?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cafreeland</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/melaniejoly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@melaniejoly</a> today. We’re here to show our support for Ukraine and its people. Our message to President <a href="https://twitter.com/ZelenskyyUa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZelenskyyUa</a> and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. More to come on our visit. —@JustinTrudeau

Trudeau's visit was carried out under a news blackout. However, photos of his visit to Irpin were posted on Twitter by the city's mayor, who met with the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly are also in Ukraine with Trudeau.

Trudeau's visit came on the same day G7 leaders were set to discuss the war in Ukraine, meetings in which Trudeau and Zelensky took part.

In a communiqué issued after the talks, the leaders condemned Russia — which was kicked out of the group in 2014 — and promised "full solidarity and support for Ukraine's courageous defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Trudeau, centre, walks with Oleksandr Markushyn, right, the mayor of Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday. Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, was the scene of some of the heaviest fighting in March as Russian forces attempted to storm the capital. (Irpin Mayor's Office/The Associated Press)

The G7 leaders began their statement by marking Victory in Europe Day, the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, a day that is celebrated on May 9 in Russia and Ukraine.

Seventy-seven years after the end of the war, the G7 leaders said, "President [Vladimir] Putin and his regime now chose to invade Ukraine in an unprovoked war of aggression against a sovereign country. His actions bring shame on Russia and the historic sacrifices of its people."

There is concern that Russia will use its Victory Day event on Monday to mobilize its population in support of escalating the war in Ukraine.

The G7 leaders also promised on Sunday "further commitments to help Ukraine secure its free and democratic future," including action on military aid, sanctions, cyber defence, financial support and human rights violation investigations.

"We remain united in our resolve that President Putin must not win his war against Ukraine. We owe it to the memory of all those who fought for freedom in the Second World War, to continue fighting for it today, for the people of Ukraine, Europe and the global community."