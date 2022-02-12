Trudeau to speak to Ukrainian president as U.S. fears Russia is headed for war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, on Saturday as tensions in the region reach a boiling point, with the U.S. warning another Russian invasion of the country may be imminent.

With tens of thousands of Russian troops lined up along the Russia-Ukraine border, the U.S. State Department has ordered most of its diplomats to leave the American embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Also on Saturday, the United States pulled 160 military trainers out of the country over fears that Moscow would soon mount a major assault.

Russia has amassed nearly 130,000 of its troops along the border and in recent days has moved more military equipment and medical units to the front lines.

Jake Sullivan, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told reporters on Friday that an invasion could begin sometime "during the Olympics," which are scheduled to end in Beijing next weekend.

U.S. officials do not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade. "We are ready either way," Sullivan said. "Whatever happens next, the West is more united than it has been in years."

Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics, U.S. intelligence officials say: U.S. intelligence officials say that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion of Ukraine before the end of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 20

Biden spoke to Putin on Saturday. During that hour-long phone call, the U.S. president told his Russian counterpart that an invasion of Ukraine would result in "swift and severe consequences" from the U.S. and its allies. Trudeau has also warned Putin that Canada is ready to impose sanctions if Russia goes ahead with another military incursion.

Putin has expressed concern about Ukraine becoming more closely aligned with Western countries. Russia has asked for guarantees from Biden and others that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will deny Ukraine membership in the military alliance, something that has been rejected outright. NATO leaders insist sovereign countries can choose their own security arrangements.

Ukraine's westward drift is seen as a threat by Putin because the country has traditionally been in the sphere of Russian influence. In 2014, Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed the Crimean peninsula, a move widely condemned as a violation of international law.

Trudeau and Biden spoke on Friday about Ukraine and the ongoing vaccine mandate protests that have crippled Canada-U.S. trade.

According to a readout of the call distributed by the Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders "shared their concerns over Russia's aggressive and destabilizing actions" and "stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution to the current tensions." The two North American leaders are committed to the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the readout said.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly urged all Canadians in Ukraine to leave while commercial options are still available.

Earlier this month, Canada moved some of the military trainers who are part of Operation Unifier — the Canadian Armed Forces mission to support the security forces of Ukraine — out of Odessa, Ctare, Mykolaiv, Decna and Borjspeil amid fears of a Russian invasion.

In January, Canada ordered the family members of Canadian diplomats stationed in the country to return home as the security situation deteriorated amid the Russian military buildup.