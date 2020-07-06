Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not join his North American counterparts in Washington, D.C., this week to celebrate the coming into force of the three countries' renegotiated trade pact.

"While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the prime minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament," Chantal Gagnon, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said in a statement.

The updated NAFTA deal, called CUSMA in Canada and USMCA in the United States, came into force on July 1. U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Washington for a bilateral meeting on Wednesday.

Trudeau is attending a virtual cabinet retreat today and tomorrow and Finance Minister Bill Morneau is delivering what he has called a "fiscal snapshot" on Wednesday.

