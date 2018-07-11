Trudeau not planning one-on-one meeting with Trump at NATO summit

Any encounter between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the next two days will happen on the margins of the NATO summit in Brussels, not in any deliberate, structured bilateral meeting.

The NATO meeting represents the first time the two leaders have been in the same room together since the disastrous G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec last month — and there's no sign at all of a thaw in their chilly relationship.

The Prime Minister's Office said that, at the moment, no face-to-face meeting has been planned between Trudeau and Trump.

They will have a chance to see each other, Trudeau said Tuesday.

"I look forward to having words with President Trump, having a conversation with him, as I always do," the prime minister told reporters before he left Latvia following a whirlwind visit to the Baltic State, where Canada has 455 troops deployed as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance.

Relations between Canada and the U.S. were dropped into the deep freeze following the imposition of steel and aluminum tariffs by the Trump administration — an action that triggered swift, sweeping tariff retaliation from the Liberal government.

Trump took Twitter swipes at Canada following the G7 summit — mostly over Canadian dairy trade policy — but reserved his most persistent and personal attacks for Trudeau himself, calling him "dishonest" and "weak" for telling the closing G7 news conference that Canada would not be "pushed around" on trade.

White House officials piled on, characterizing the prime minister as a back-stabber. Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro went as far as telling a U.S. talk show that there was "a special place in hell" for Trudeau — a remark he later walked back.

Going into the NATO summit, Trudeau tried to present the appearance of business-as-usual for the alliance and insisted the lines of communication with Washington remain open.

"I speak with (Trump) fairly regularly and I look forward to seeing him again," he said.

There's a big target painted on Trudeau's back, however.

On his way to the summit, Trump fired off another Twitter volley: "Many countries in NATO, which we are expected to defend, are not only short of their current commitment of two per cent (which is low), but are also delinquent for many years in payments that have not been made. Will they reimburse the U.S.?"

NATO doesn't work that way, of course. Members don't pay dues, although they do contribute to common military and civilian programs and Washington pays almost a quarter of those costs.

The formula is based on national income. No NATO ally is in arrears.

Trump does, however, want NATO members to "pay up" and meet the two per cent benchmark the alliance has set as a defence spending target.

Trudeau said Canada will not double its defence budget to get to that mark.

"It's an important metric among others to gauge how countries are doing in term of contributors to NATO," the prime minister said. "But ultimately the more important metrics are always ... countries stepping up consistently with capacities that NATO needs."