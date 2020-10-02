Canadian politicians send get well messages to Trump after he tests positive for coronavirus

Canadian politicians are sending best wishes to Donald Trump after the U.S. president announced that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended a get well message via Twitter.

"We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus," he tweeted.

Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a> Trump and <a href="https://twitter.com/FLOTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FLOTUS</a>. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus. —@JustinTrudeau

Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a WE Day charity event in London with her daughter, Ella-Grace, and her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau, on March 4. She experienced mild symptoms.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his wife, Rebecca, also tested positive and emerged from two weeks' isolation this week.

He also tweeted out his best wishes to Trump, noting he and his wife know "first hand" the challenges of COVID-19.

Rebecca and I know first hand the challenges of COVID-19 and wish <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/FLOTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FLOTUS</a> a speedy recovery. —@erinotoole

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet also returned to Parliament Hill Wednesday after self-isolating for two weeks due to a positive coronavirus test.

He said his personal experience should serve as a warning to everyone to take public health guidance seriously.

"Some people go through it much more painfully than I did. I was very, very, very lucky. Some people die of that thing," he told a news conference this week.

"There is no absolute protection. There are only ways to reduce the probability of catching the thing and giving it to someone who might be more vulnerable to it."