'What's going on in the U.S. is wrong,' Trudeau says of Trump's child separation policy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Trump administration's zero tolerance immigration policy that has led to more than 2,000 children being separated from their parents at the southern U.S. border is "wrong."

In brief remarks to reporters Wednesday in Ottawa, Trudeau said: "What's going on in the United States is wrong. I can't imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed policy of separating children from parents as he arrived for his weekly caucus meeting. 0:23

This is a change in tone for the Liberal government, which had been shying away from directly criticizing the actions of President Donald Trump.

When pressed in question period this week, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said "all Canadians are troubled by the images coming out of the U.S.," while calling the safe third country agreement managing asylum affairs between the U.S. and Canada "a very good agreement."

The family separations began earlier this year after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero tolerance" policy of referring border crossings for federal criminal prosecution, which leads to children being separated as their parents are sent to jail.