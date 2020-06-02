Trudeau says Canadians watching U.S. riots in 'horror,' avoids naming Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took his time answering when asked to comment this morning on U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to use military force against protesters in the United States demonstrating over the death of a black man in police custody.

After a 21-second pause, Trudeau avoided criticizing the president directly while taking aim at social "injustices."

"We all watch in horror and consternation at what is going on in the United States," he said. "It is a time to pull people together ... it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn, when injustices continue despite progress over years and decades."

At no point did Trudeau mention the U.S. president by name or criticize his handling of the situation.

On Monday, Trump directed police and D.C. national guardsmen under his control to forcibly remove protesters from Lafayette Square, a park directly across from the north lawn of the White House, so that he could later walk to neighbouring St. John's Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity.

Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump threatening the use of military force against protestors in the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before saying "we all watch in horror and consternation." He did not comment on Trump. 2:59

During a Monday press conference in the Rose Garden — with riots and looting taking place in major U.S. cities and with the sound of tear gas guns firing in the background — Trump promised to be a "law and order president."

Trump warned that if governors don't deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to "dominate the streets," the military would step in to "quickly solve the problem for them."

When asked again why he did not want to directly address Trump's actions, Trudeau said his job as prime minister is to focus on Canadians.

"Canadians need a government that will be there for them, that will support them and that will move us forward in the right direction, and I will do that," Trudeau said.