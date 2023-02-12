Trudeau travelling to Bahamas this week to meet with Caribbean political leaders
Situation in Haiti is expected to be at top of the agenda
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be travelling to the Bahamas this week to meet with his counterparts from 20 Caribbean governments.
A news release from Trudeau's office says he will be in Nassau on Wednesday and Thursday as a special guest of the 44th Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, commonly referred to as Caricom.
The statement says Haiti will be a key discussion topic as leaders wrestle with ways to support a country beset by political instability and rising gang violence.
Hundreds of people have been killed and kidnapped by gangs, who have filled a power vacuum in Haiti, where no elections have taken place since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Haitian government has called for international military support to stabilize the country, and U.S. officials have said Canada would be an ideal option to lead such a force, but Trudeau has said Ottawa will only act based on a political consensus of Haitians.
Canada announced last week it sent a long-range patrol aircraft to Haiti to help monitor gang activity, co-ordinate the delivery of vital security equipment and provide humanitarian support.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?