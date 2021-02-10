Trudeau pledges $14.9B for public transit projects

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans Wednesday to spend $14.9 billion over the next eight years on public transportation projects across the country.

Part of that funding will go toward a permanent transit fund of $3 billion per year starting in 2026, Trudeau said, which is meant to provide stable and predictable funding so municipalities can plan future projects.

"We need efficient and modern public transit systems that make our communities more connected," Trudeau said at a virtual announcement.

"While these investments are good for the economy and crucial to our recovery from this global crisis, they're also helping us achieve our climate goals."

Trudeau said the funding could be used for subway extensions, electrifying transit fleets, and for walkways and cycling pathways, as well as rural mobility needs.

More to come.