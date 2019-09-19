Trudeau to face audience questions at Saskatoon town hall
Liberal campaign plans have been disrupted since photos of Trudeau in 'racist' makeup surfaced
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is set to take questions at a town hall event in Saskatoon, Sask. on Thursday evening.
You can watch a livestream of that event here at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).
Trudeau is expected to face questions about several photos and a video that show him appearing in blackface.
He has since apologized for the photos, and called them "racist."
The photos have disrupted the Liberals' campaign plans. Until now, Trudeau has had morning events on every day of the federal election campaign.
For the first time during the campaign, Trudeau and his team stayed at a different hotel than members of the media Wednesday night.
The townhall in Saskatoon will be the first time Trudeau will face questions from the public since the photos were published.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.