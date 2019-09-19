Skip to Main Content
Trudeau to face audience questions at Saskatoon town hall
Politics·Live

Trudeau to face audience questions at Saskatoon town hall

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is set to take questions at a town hall event in Saskatoon on Thursday evening.

Liberal campaign plans have been disrupted since photos of Trudeau in 'racist' makeup surfaced

CBC News ·
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was expected to hold a rally in Saskatoon but will take audience questions in a town hall instead. 0:00

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is set to take questions at a town hall event in Saskatoon, Sask. on Thursday evening.

You can watch a livestream of that event here at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

Trudeau is expected to face questions about several photos and a video that show him appearing in blackface. 

He has since apologized for the photos, and called them "racist."

The photos have disrupted the Liberals' campaign plans. Until now, Trudeau has had morning events on every day of the federal election campaign.

For the first time during the campaign, Trudeau and his team stayed at a different hotel than members of the media Wednesday night.

The townhall in Saskatoon will be the first time Trudeau will face questions from the public since the photos were published.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.