Trudeau to face audience questions at Saskatoon town hall

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is set to take questions at a town hall event in Saskatoon, Sask. on Thursday evening.

You can watch a livestream of that event here at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT).

Trudeau is expected to face questions about several photos and a video that show him appearing in blackface.

He has since apologized for the photos, and called them "racist."

The photos have disrupted the Liberals' campaign plans. Until now, Trudeau has had morning events on every day of the federal election campaign.

For the first time during the campaign, Trudeau and his team stayed at a different hotel than members of the media Wednesday night.

The townhall in Saskatoon will be the first time Trudeau will face questions from the public since the photos were published.