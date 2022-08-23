Trudeau announcing small-scale cabinet shuffle on Wednesday
CBC News has confirmed reports that there will be a minor federal cabinet shuffle Wednesday.
Shuffle comes after member of cabinet decided to step down for personal reasons
According to sources who spoke confidentially with CBC News, the shuffle is due to one cabinet minister choosing to leave office for personal reasons.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be in Ottawa on Wednesday. The cabinet moves come ahead of a Liberal cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver.
More to come ...
