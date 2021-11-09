Trudeau in talks to attend first Three Amigos summit since 2016, source says

Discussions are underway to arrange an in-person meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as soon as next week, according to a senior source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The leaders of North America's largest nations — sometimes referred to as the Three Amigos — have not held a formal trilateral summit since meeting in 2016 in Ottawa.

The upcoming meeting would be held in Washington, the source said, although the details have not yet been finalized.

Reuters was the first to report on the possible meeting between the leaders.

The meeting would be Trudeau's first summit with both Biden and Lopez Obrador. Barack Obama and Enrique Peña Nieto held the respective presidential offices of the U.S. and Mexico when the leaders met last in 2016.

The proposed meeting would also be the first summit of the three nations since they agreed to a revised North American trade deal, known in Canada as CUSMA.

Economic tensions between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico have escalated since that deal was signed, in part due to the Biden administration's Buy American pledge, which would could impede trade across borders because of new rules that favour U.S. manufacturers.