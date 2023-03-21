Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford to testify on Chinese election interference at committee

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff has agreed to testify before one of the committees investigating the Chinese government's interference in Canada's elections.

"While there are serious constraints on what can be said in public about sensitive intelligence matters, in an effort to make Parliament work [Katie] Telford has agreed to appear at the procedure and House affairs committee as part of their study," said a Tuesday statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The committee is resuming Tuesday morning after lengthy attempts by Liberal MPs to filibuster before a vote caling for Telford to appear.

There has been renewed interest in foreign interference following a report from the Globe and Mail alleging China tried to ensure that the Liberals won a minority government in the last general election. The newspaper also published reports saying Beijing worked to defeat Conservative candidates who were critical of China.

Back in the fall, Global News reported that intelligence officials warned Trudeau that China's consulate in Toronto floated cash to at least 11 federal election candidates "and numerous Beijing operatives" who worked as campaign staffers.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) calls foreign interference activities by the Chinese government the "greatest strategic threat to national security."

An independent panel tasked with overseeing the 2021 election did detect attempted interference but determined foreign meddling did not affect the outcome.

Separate motion going ahead in the House of Commons

Meanwhile, a motion will be voted on later today in the House of Commons calling for Telford to testify before another committee — the standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics — no later than April 14 and to answer questions for three hours regarding China's alleged efforts to interfere in Canadian elections.

Trudeau said the vote will not be a vote of confidence in his minority government, pushing off speculation of an election for the time being.

WATCH | Telford a 'critical witness,' says Conservative MP:

Katie Telford is 'a critical witness' on election interference: Conservative MP Duration 0:41 St-Albert Edmonton Conservative MP Michael Cooper introduced a motion to force the prime minister's Chief of Staff Katie Telford to testify at committee on election interference.

The motion, moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, also invites a number of a cabinet ministers and officials to testify, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino and Canadian Security Intelligence Service director David Vigneault.