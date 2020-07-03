Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE Charity contract discussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today he was sorry for not recusing himself from cabinet discussions about awarding WE Charity a multi-million dollar contract to administer the summer student grants program.

"I made a mistake in not recusing myself. I am sorry," Trudeau told reporters.

He said he should never have been part of the cabinet talks, given his family's close personal ties to the charity.

The apology comes after CBC News and Canadaland reported that his mother, Margaret, and his brother, Alexandre, were paid in excess of $300,000 by WE and its entities for speaking engagements over the last four years.

Trudeau said he knew his mother and brother were employed as public speakers but he didn't know just how much his family members were paid by WE.

"I deeply regret that I have brought my mother into this situation. It's unfair to her, and I should have been thoughtful enough to recuse myself from this situation," Trudeau said, referencing his mother.

Watch | 'The mistake that we made was on me': Trudeau apologizes for WE Charity furor

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Monday that he made a mistake when he took part in the government's decision to use the WE charity to run a student volunteer program. 2:54

Trudeau said the public service first recommended WE as the best pick for the contract, given its nationwide reach and its experience connecting students with volunteer opportunities.

Trudeau said he still should have known that his involvement in talks to award the contract would be problematic, given how closely associated his family is with the organization.

"When it came to this organization and this program, the involvement that I had in the past, and that my family has, should have had me remove myself from these discussions and I'm sorry that I didn't," Trudeau said.

He said he regrets that his failure to recuse himself from contract discussions has derailed a program that was set to help thousands of young people find work.

"I'm particularly sorry because not only has it created unnecessary controversy and issues, it also means that young people who are facing a difficult time right now, getting summer jobs, contributing to their communities, are going to have to wait a little longer before getting those opportunities to serve, and that's frustrating," he said.

The opposition Conservatives are now calling for an emergency meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee to study the government's decision to award the contract to the charity.

In a letter to the committee's clerk, Conservative MPs Michael Barrett, Damien Kurek and Jacques Gourde say the committee should be recalled and an order should be issued demanding that Speakers' Spotlight — the agency that arranged for the Trudeaus to speak at WE events — produce receipts for the appearances.

The MPs say the committee also could review "the safeguards which are in place to avoid and prevent conflicts of interest in federal government procurement, contracting, granting, contribution and other expenditure policies."

The federal ethics commissioner, Mario Dion, already has said he will review the government's decision to award the $912-million contract to WE. The Conservatives have said the RCMP should investigate the deal for possible criminality.