Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and members of his staff never pressured former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of construction giant SNC-Lavalin on charges of fraud and corruption.

"The allegations in the Globe story this morning are false," Trudeau told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning.

"Neither the current nor the previous attorney general was ever directed by me, or by anyone in my office, to take a decision in this matter."

Trudeau was reacting to a Globe and Mail report Thursday that said Wilson-Raybould was shuffled from her portfolio to Veterans Affairs last month after she refused to ask federal prosecutors to make a plea bargain deal with Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin. The newspaper, citing anonymous sources, said Trudeau's office tried to press Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC Lavalin.

CBC News has not independently verified the allegations.

Wilson-Raybould refused Thursday to comment on the Globe's story, either to confirm or deny it.

Wilson-Raybould is refusing to comment on reports that the Prime Minister's Office pressed her to intervene in the case against SNC-Lavalin. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

SNC-Lavalin is before a court in Montreal, charged with fraud and corruption in connection with payments of nearly $48 million to public officials in Libya under Moammar Gadhafi's government and allegations it defrauded Libyan organizations of an estimated $130 million.

The company is contesting the case and has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, the company could be blocked from competing for federal government contracts for a decade.

In 2013, SNC-Lavalin was debarred from competing on any project financed by the World Bank for 10 years following an investigation into allegations of bribery schemes involving the company and officials in Bangladesh.

On Friday, former SNC-Lavalin CEO Pierre Duhaime pleaded guilty to helping a public servant commit breach of trust in a deal that resulted in 20 months of house arrest, 240 hours of community service and a $200,000 donation to a fund for victims of crime.

In late November, the company's former vice-president Normand Morin pleaded guilty to charges of violating Canada's election financing rules through an elaborate scheme that sent more than $117,000 to the federal Liberal and Conservative parties and to individual candidates.

The company maintains that the charges resulted from the actions of former executives and it is under new management. It says it has cleaned up its act.

According to the Globe and Mail's report, SNC-Lavalin lobbied Trudeau's government to agree to a deferred prosecution agreement or remediation agreement. In such cases, the prosecution is set aside; in return, the company admits responsibility and takes remedial steps, such as paying a fine or adopting compliance rules.

To date, the Public Prosecution Service has refused to negotiate a deal with SNC-Lavalin. The company has challenged that decision.

According to the anonymous sources cited by the Globe and Mail, unidentified officials in Trudeau's office pressed Wilson-Raybould to use her power to intervene.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer described the allegations as very troubling and called on Trudeau to tell Canadians what happened.

"It is clear that the prime minister is hiding something because he wasn't very transparent, he didn't respond to the other questions and he returned to one line that sounded like it was constructed by lawyers," he said.

Scheer said his party will explore all options to pursue the allegation. "All the options are on the table," he said, refusing to spell out what he had in mind.

Scheer also didn't say whether a Conservative government would have granted SNC-Lavalin's request for a remediation agreement.

"If there is going to be any discussion from very high levels in the government to grant an exemption or an alternative measure to a company when we're talking about very serious prosecutions, that must be done with full transparency and this is not what we're seeing here," he said.

"We're talking about allegations the prime minister or his office exerted a great deal of pressure and when they didn't get the answer they liked, they fired the minister of justice."

Daniela Pizzuto, spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, refused all comment on the Globe and Mail story.

Elizabeth Thompson can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca