Trudeau to make statement on SNC-Lavalin affair in wake of Butts testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a statement and answer questions on the SNC-Lavalin affair this morning.

He is scheduled to hold a news conference in the National Press Theatre in Ottawa at 8 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

His statement comes a day after his former principal secretary, Gerry Butts, testified before the Commons justice committee. Butts blamed the crisis engulfing the Liberal government on a breakdown in trust and communications that led to the resignations of two top cabinet ministers.

Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott remain in the Liberal caucus.

Butts presented a starkly different version of events than former justice minister and attorney general Wilson-Raybould, who said she endured intense political pressure and veiled threats to overturn the director of public prosecution's decision to proceed with criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

The Quebec-based international engineering and construction company faces bribery charges related to contracts in Libya. A conviction could lead to a 10-year ban on bidding for federal contracts.

Butts insisted all engagements were above board and in normal in the course of government operations.