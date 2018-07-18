Trudeau tweaks cabinet, swapping procurement and Ontario economic development ministers
Shuffle comes after minister requests lighter workload to deal with family health matter
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweaked his cabinet Wednesday swapping his procurement minister for his Ontario economic development minister.
Filomena Tassi was moved out of the role of minister of public services and procurement and into the new role of minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.
In a statement Tassi said that in the last year her husband suffered two strokes and that her move came after she requested a lighter workload.
"I met with the prime minister last month to discuss balancing the needs of my family with the travel demands on me as minister of public services and procurement, a department with operations in every corner of this country," she said.
"I want to thank the prime minister for approaching my situation as a challenge to be addressed and solved, rather than as a choice to be made between family or public service," she added.
Taking Tassi's role at procurement is Helena Jaczek, who was moved up from her role in Ontario.
More to come.
