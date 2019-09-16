Trudeau promises more before-school and after-school program spaces

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has pledged his party would create hundreds of thousands of new before- and after-school spaces and lower the costs of child care for families if it forms government after the Oct. 21 federal election.

"Parents shouldn't have to worry about finding quality child care that won't break the bank," Trudeau said at a campaign stop at a Waterloo, Ont., public school library.

If elected, Trudeau said a Liberal government would create up to 250,000 more before- and after-school spaces for kids under the age of 10, and lower fees by ten per cent across the country.

The plan also would set aside a portion of the new spaces to provide more child care options for parents who work overtime, late shifts or multiple jobs, the Liberal leader added.

Trudeau also said a re-elected Liberal government would establish a secretariat to "work with the provinces" to "lay the groundwork for a pan-Canadian child care system."

Trudeau is campaigning in southwestern Ontario this morning before heading to Windsor for a rally later in the day. In Waterloo, he was asked by reporters why he hadn't taken media questions for days and whether he would promise to take questions daily for the remainder of the campaign.

"I'm happy to be taking questions today, happy to be talking to Canadians," he said, committing only to taking media questions "on a regular basis."

The Liberal policy announcement comes after Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer unveiled a new tax cut plan Sunday that he said would save taxpayers hundreds of dollars a year.

More to come.