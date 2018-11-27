Trudeau to meet federal party leaders to talk support for French Canadians in wake of Ford cuts

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with the leaders of the other federal political parties Wednesday to discuss what can be done to support French Canadians in the wake of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's recent cuts.

The session was mentioned in Trudeau's daily itinerary report, which said only that the prime minister was meeting to discuss "issues facing the Canadian Francophonie" with the NDP's Jagmeet Singh, the Green Party's Elizabeth May, the Conservatives' Andrew Scheer and the interim leader of the Bloc Québécois, Mario Beaulieu.

A senior government official speaking on background told CBC that the Wednesday afternoon meeting is being held in response to the cuts the Ford government made to French language services in Ontario.

In its fall economic update, Ford's government announced it would be cancelling a plan to build a long-awaited French-language university in Toronto and would be abolishing the position of the French language services commissioner.

Last week, after widespread criticism, Ford backed down to a degree, sticking to his decision to cancel the French-language university but restoring the position of French language services commissioner. He also named Attorney General Caroline Mulroney as a new minister of francophone affairs and said he would hire a senior policy adviser responsible for francophone affairs.

Trudeau's meeting will also address the concerns of francophones in other provinces - including New Brunswick, Canada's only official bilingual province, where the new Progressive Conservative government has just one elected francophone member.

Reaching out

Following Ford's cuts, Scheer himself was accused by some critics of failing to swiftly condemn them or demand that they be reversed.

On Monday morning, Scheer's office sent Trudeau a letter requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the issue.

The Prime Minister's Office welcomed the idea, according to the government official, and invited other party leaders to attend as well.

The official also argued that the Trudeau PMO has made a point of reaching out to the opposition in the past — most recently on the the renegotiation of NAFTA and the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods and resources.