Skip to Main Content
Trudeau says conservatives want pipelines at expense of indigenous people
Politics·Video

Trudeau says conservatives want pipelines at expense of indigenous people

PM Justin Trudeau reacts to conservative amendments for Bill C-69 saying that they come at the expense of the environment and indigenous people.
PM Justin Trudeau reacts to conservative amendments for Bill C-69 saying that they come at the expense of the environment and indigenous people. 0:52
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|