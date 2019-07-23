Trudeau names Royal Bank executive to fill Senate seat in Quebec

A Royal Bank executive is being named to the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says that Tony Loffreda will fill a vacant seat in Quebec.

The Montreal native and accountant has been a top official with RBC since 2005 and currently is vice-chairman of RBC Wealth Management.

He serves on the board of governors at Concordia University — his alma mater — and been recognized with awards from Rideau Hall for his volunteer and philanthropic activities.

Loffreda becomes the 50th person Trudeau has named to the upper chamber since taking office in late 2015.

Trudeau says in a statement that Loffreda's service to his community and province makes him a great choice to represent Quebec.

The appointment means the Senate has a full complement of 105 senators, though not for very long: four senators are to retire before the end of the year.

The Liberals have relied on an application-based process vetted by an advisory board to fill vacant Senate seats.

The result is now 60 senators who identify as Independents, making them the largest contingent in the upper chamber.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said he would end Trudeau's approach to Senate appointments and revert to the previous practice of appointing partisans to the upper house.