Liberals remove campaign video from Facebook that featured Julie Payette

The Liberals have removed a promotional video from leader Justin Trudeau's Facebook page that featured behind-the-scenes footage from the first day of the election campaign, including video of Gov. Gen. Julie Payette inside Rideau Hall.

Forward TV Part 1, which was posted to Trudeau's page on Tuesday, appeared to be the first in a series of documentary-style short films that take voters behind the Liberal campaign curtain.

The first episode was about six minutes long and began with Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau getting their kids ready for school before going to Rideau Hall to meet the Governor General and get the paperwork required to launch the federal election.

Those scenes inside the Governor General's residence show Payette signing official documents with Trudeau at her side.

The Liberal campaign has yet to provide CBC News with an explanation for why the video was removed or if it will be reposted.

GG is non-partisan

A spokeswoman for the Governor General would not confirm that Rideau Hall had taken issue with the Liberal campaign video, but noted that the Governor General is not to be used in campaign material.

"Rideau Hall and the Governor General are non-partisan and, under no circumstances, can footage or photography of the Governor General be used for promotional or electoral purposes," said Natalie Babin Dufresne.

Dufresne did not directly respond to CBC News's question as to whether Rideau Hall had asked the Liberal Party to have the video removed or edited.