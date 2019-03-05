New
Prime minister's Regina trip cancelled in favour of private meetings in Ottawa
A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina has been cancelled. Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, said this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.
Cancellation comes one day after Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet
A scheduled visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Regina has been cancelled.
Eleanore Catenaro, a spokeswoman for Trudeau, said this morning that the prime minister is going to return to Ottawa for private meetings.
Trudeau was scheduled to appear at a Canadian Tire store to speak about climate incentive rebates.
He was also to deliver remarks at a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser this evening.
His cancellation comes one day after Treasury Board president Jane Philpott resigned from cabinet amidst accusations of political interference in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.