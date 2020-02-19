Trudeau says government working 'extremely hard' to resolve 2-week long rail blockade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his government is working hard to resolve a two-week long Indigenous blockade that has led to hundreds of layoffs at CN Rail and disrupted the flow of essential goods.

Speaking to reporters before a Liberal caucus meeting on Parliament Hill, Trudeau said he's concerned about the disruptions to the Canadian economy.

"We're working extremely hard to resolve this situation. We know that people are facing shortages, are facing disruptions, they're facing layoffs — that's unacceptable."

CN Rail said Tuesday it has so far issued 450 temporary pink slips to employees, as the eastern Canadian operations of the railway remain shuttered. Hundreds more could follow if the protests continue. Beyond layoffs, the chemicals industry has warned of impending shortages of propane for home heating, chlorine for municipal water and de-icing fuel for airports.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Quebec Premier François Legault said Ottawa needs to set a deadline for an end to the blockades.

"We cannot exclude [using] police, but it has to be done in co-ordination [with] every province at the same time," Legault said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, the current chair of the Council of the Federation, is convening a conference call with the country's premiers today. He said with "a lack of federal leadership in addressing this ongoing illegal activity," it is time for Canada's premiers to step up.

Trudeau has said his government is committed to "dialogue" over the use of force with the Indigenous protesters who have shut down CN Rail in Eastern Canada and much of Via Rail's services nationwide by blocking a key artery in southern Ontario.

The protesters from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory say they are acting in solidarity with some of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in B.C. who oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline project running through their traditional territory.

Speaking during an emergency debate in the Commons late Tuesday, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said there is a clear "path forward" to defuse the ongoing tensions caused by protests that have hamstrung the country's transportation network, despite some Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs refusing to meet until the RCMP leave their territory.

"I know that the recent events in B.C. and in various places across the country are deeply concerning to all Canadians. It is a very difficult situation for everyone, for those people who are non-Indigenous, but especially if they are Indigenous," Miller said.

"All of Canada is hurting and we are all hoping and working for a peaceful resolution."

A protester walks on the closed train tracks on the ninth day of the blockade in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont. on Friday. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Trudeau's call for more talks with the protesters has emboldened "radical activists" who are intent on holding the Canadian economy hostage.

Scheer said Tuesday the prime minister's reluctance to use the police to stop the illegal blockades was akin to appeasement, a stance that privileges activists over "hard-working Canadians" and Indigenous people who support development.