Trudeau faces dozens of angry protesters at campaign stops in Ontario

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was met by a crowd of a few dozen angry protesters during two Ontario campaign stops in Nobleton and Bolton on Friday afternoon.

The first stop, in Nobleton, was meant to be a photo-op at a local bakery but was quickly disrupted by the crowd who appeared to be protesting against pandemic polices.

Before the Liberal campaign bus arrived at the location, the demonstrators had gathered outside, holding signs reading things such as "Trudeau Treason."

Once the bus pulled up, the crowd starting booing and shouting, which only intensified after the Liberal leader stepped off the bus.

A protester in the crowd looks on a Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign whistle-stop in Nobleton, Ont., on Friday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

As Trudeau made his way toward the entrance of the bakery, protesters followed him and his RCMP security contingent, continuing to shout and give him the middle finger.

Once inside, Trudeau toured the bakery and spoke with the owners and some employees before making his way around a seated area to speak to a few patrons.

A few protesters entered the bakery unmasked and began to follow Trudeau.

One woman shouted "why are you threatening segregation?" presumably in reference to the Liberal's promise of a billion-dollar fund to help provinces create their own vaccine passports, while another woman yelled "leave the kids alone!"

As Trudeau left the bakery to return to his campaign bus, demonstrators lined his path and continued to shout and gesture at him.

More protesters gathered near Bolton where Trudeau is expected to address local supporters.

More to come...