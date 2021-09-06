Skip to Main Content
Politics·New

Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau in London, Ont.

At a campaign stop in London, Ont., protesters threw rocks at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as he attempted to leave on a campaign bus.

Liberal leader confirms he was hit, but is okay

CBC News ·
At a Labour Day Monday campaign stop in London, Ont., at least one protester threw rocks at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau as he attempted to leave on a campaign bus. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was hit by some gravel Monday while boarding a campaign bus in London, Ont.

As Trudeau went to get on the bus, which was surrounded by angry protesters, small objects could be seen thrown in his direction. A masked Trudeau looked startled before he went into the vehicle.

Trudeau later confirmed to reporters on the campaign plane that he was hit by gravel but said he is okay. He compared the incident to when pumpkin seeds were thrown at him

Trudeau's campaign has been the target of protests before,  one of which even led the campaign to cancel a planned rally.

Trudeau, security detail hit by gravel stones

40 minutes ago
0:08
A protester threw what appeared to be a handful of gravel stones at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outside a campaign stop in London, Ont., on Monday, striking him and members of his security detail. 0:08
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now