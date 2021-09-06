Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau in London, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was hit by some gravel Monday while boarding a campaign bus in London, Ont.

As Trudeau went to get on the bus, which was surrounded by angry protesters, small objects could be seen thrown in his direction. A masked Trudeau looked startled before he went into the vehicle.

Trudeau later confirmed to reporters on the campaign plane that he was hit by gravel but said he is okay. He compared the incident to when pumpkin seeds were thrown at him.

Trudeau's campaign has been the target of protests before, one of which even led the campaign to cancel a planned rally.