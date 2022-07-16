Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's day of whistle stops in the Ottawa area ended early today as anti-Liberal protesters gathered outside a brewery before he arrived.

Following uneventful stops in Gatineau Park in Quebec and two Ottawa suburbs earlier in the day, Trudeau was on his way to the Brasserie Étienne Brûlé Brewery in Embrun, Ont., about 30 minutes east of Ottawa. The event was called off before he arrived.

About a dozen protesters gathered across the street from the brewery, including one who was carrying a flag emblazoned with a profanity directed at Trudeau, and another who was recording the establishment on their phone.

RCMP officers in plain clothes were posted outside.

"Due to the size and composition of the protest group and for the safety of all attendees, it was decided that it was not safe for the prime minister to attend the location," the RCMP National Division said in a statement to CBC News.

The brewery itself was packed, both inside and on the patios. Three of those patrons, seated on the back patio, were asked to leave by a brewery employee. One of them, a woman, approached RCMP officers appearing to briefly argue with them before walking away.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that while the event had to "unfortunately" be cancelled, the prime minister looks forward to being back soon.

PM dogged by protests

It is the second time in less than two months Trudeau was forced to pull out of a planned appearance because of the presence of people espousing similar views as the "freedom convoy" protesters who blockaded downtown Ottawa for three weeks last winter.

On May 24, more than 100 protesters crowded outside the gates of a banquet hall in Surrey, B.C., with one carrying a makeshift gallows with a noose, and Trudeau Treason written on it. Trudeau opted to address the fundraising event virtually.

Trudeau has been dogged by protesters regularly since the last federal election. One election stop in Bolton, Ont., was cancelled due the presence of a large crowd of protesters.

WATCH | Convoy protesters return to Ottawa for Canada Day: Convoy protesters return to Ottawa for Canada Day Duration 2:56 Freedom Convoy protesters returned to Ottawa during the first in-person Canada Day celebrations since the pandemic. With vehicles unwelcome, protesters marched on foot in the capital, angry about COVID-19 restrictions and at the government.

At a later event in London, Ont., a handful of gravel was thrown at him as he boarded his tour bus. One man was later charged with assault with a weapon.

That man was also arrested in February in Ottawa during the convoy protests.

The protesters are largely rallying against COVID-19 restrictions, including vaccine mandates and mask requirements, but some have also demanded Trudeau resign or be thrown out of office.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Liberal MP Jenna Sudds, right, speak with Reza Matin, left, and Shirin Mohseni, second from left, about the Climate Action Incentive Payment at their backyard in Ottawa on Friday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Before Embrun's event Friday the big talk of Trudeau's day was his new short hair cut.

Trudeau also visited a family's home in Ottawa to discuss a "climate action incentive" payment that Canadians received from the federal government. Some neighbours gathered as curious onlookers, but there were no protesters visible there.

Earlier in the year, a "Freedom Convoy" base camp was set up in Embrun during the blockades that seized Ottawa for three weeks.

