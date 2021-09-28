Skip to Main Content
Trudeau says Freeland staying on as finance minister, Commons returning in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Chrystia Freeland will continue to serve as both deputy prime minister and finance minister in his post-election cabinet.
John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will stay in her role as the Liberal government begins its third term in office. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Trudeau also announced that his new cabinet will be sworn in sometime in October and Parliament will return "before the end of fall."

More to come ...

