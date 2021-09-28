Trudeau says Freeland staying on as finance minister, Commons returning in the fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Chrystia Freeland will continue to serve as both deputy prime minister and finance minister in his post-election cabinet.
Trudeau also announced that his new cabinet will be sworn in sometime in October and Parliament will return "before the end of fall."
More to come ...
