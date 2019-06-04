Trudeau pledges more funding for reproductive health services worldwide
Canada will increase funding for women's health worldwide to $1.4 billion every year starting 2023
The Liberal government says it will increase Canadian funding for women's health worldwide to $1.4 billion every year starting in 2023, with half of this money dedicated to sexual- and reproductive-health rights.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the funding commitment in Vancouver today at a major global conference on gender equality.
He says Canada will step up and invest in respecting women's rights while other countries are stepping back and playing politics with the issue.
Trudeau has been vocal in criticizing what he called a "backsliding" on women's rights in some American states that are severely restricting or outright banning abortion.
Currently, Canada spends $1.1 billion on women's health services worldwide, with $400 million dedicated to sexual and reproductive health.
Trudeau says Canada will gradually increase the total amount to reach $1.4 billion by 2023, with $700 million of this money spent on ensuring women have access to safe abortions and reproductive-health services worldwide.
