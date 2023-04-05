Trudeau calls for peace following Israeli raid of mosque

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for peace and de-escalation following an Israeli raid on a mosque Wednesday morning.

Reuters reported Israeli police raided Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn on Wednesday to try to clear groups police said were barricaded inside, leading to clashes with worshippers and triggering an exchange of crossborder fire with Gaza.

The incident occurred during Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, and on the eve of Passover, a major Jewish holiday. The mosque is one of Islam's holiest sites.

"It's the holy month of Ramadan, it's Passover right now, and families — Israeli and Palestinian — deserve to be able to celebrate and reflect in peace and in security. That's why we deplore what's going on right now in Israel," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Trudeau made the remarks unprompted following a question-and-answer session with media.

PM calls for de-escalation of violence after Israeli raid on mosque Duration 1:40 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says ‘we need to see a de-escalation of violence, we need to see people living in peace and prosperity side by side.’

The federal government has recently criticized the Israeli government. Last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly called on the Israeli government to reverse its planned judicial reforms, which would allow the Israeli parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions.

Global Affairs Canada condemned Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich when he said "there is no such thing as a Palestinian people."

On Wednesday, Trudeau emphasized his government's concerns.

"We're extremely concerned with the inflamed rhetoric coming out of the Israeli government," Trudeau said. "We're concerned about the judicial reforms that have an awful lot of Israelis concerned as well. We're concerned by the violence around Al-Aqsa Mosque during this holy month.

"We need to see Israel, the Israeli government, shifting in its approach, and Canada is saying that as a dear and close and steadfast friend to Israel. We are deeply concerned around the direction the Israeli government has been taking."

Reuters reports Palestinian militants fired at least nine rockets from Gaza into Israel. That prompted air strikes from Israel, which hit what it said were weapon production sites for the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the blockaded coastal enclave.

Hamas did not claim responsibility for the rocket attacks but said they were a response to the raid on Al-Aqsa, where clashes in 2021 set off a 10-day war with Gaza.

Trudeau also criticized the attacks.

"At the same time, we absolutely, unequivocally, condemn the rocket attacks from militants in Gaza," Trudeau said.

"We need to see a de-escalation of violence. We need to see people living in peace and prosperity, side-by-side. We need a return to opportunity and hope around stability in the Middle East for all who live there."

Joly echoed Trudeau's remarks in a series of tweets Wednesday.

We strongly condemn the acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa. The sanctity and status quo of holy sites must be respected.<br><br>On the eve of Passover and during Ramadan, we call for an end of violence immediately. —@melaniejoly

"We strongly condemn the acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa. The sanctity and status quo of holy sites must be respected. On the eve of Passover and during Ramadan, we call for an end of violence immediately," she said in a tweet.

"We also strongly condemn the rocket attacks on communities in Israel. We continue to oppose actions that contribute to a hardening of positions and diminish prospects for peace."

Liberal MP slams government's response

Prior to Trudeau's remarks, Liberal MP Salma Zahid critcized her own government's response to Israel's administration amid the police violence in Jerusalem.

Zahid, who represents Scarborough Centre, said Joly needs to go beyond statements expressing concern.

Zahid said on Twitter Tuesday evening that "Canada cannot stand by and issue bland statements anymore ... either we stand for human rights or we don't."

Zahid said there is a "direct line" between the violence and "provocations" by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is propped up by right-wing parties.