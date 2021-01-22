Trudeau says he's looking to improve vetting process for GGs following Payette controversy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking at ways to strengthen the vetting process for the next governor general after his choice for the job — Julie Payette — resigned yesterday following reports she presided over a toxic work environment at Rideau Hall.

"Obviously the vetting process that was in place was followed, but obviously we're going to also look at ways we can strengthen and improve the vetting process for high-level appointments," Trudeau said today outside his home at Rideau Cottage, not far from Rideau Hall.

"We are looking right now at processes that can be strengthened as we move forward and we will have more to say on that as we make decisions."

In an unprecedented move, Payette and her secretary, Assunta di Lorenzo, resigned Thursday after an outside workplace review of Rideau Hall probed allegations she had belittled, berated and publicly humiliated Rideau Hall staff.

"Notwithstanding, in respect for the integrity of my vice-regal office and for the good of our country and of our democratic institutions, I have come to the conclusion that a new governor general should be appointed," the former astronaut wrote in her statement.

A senior government source (speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly) said about 100 staffers took part in the outside review — close to half of Rideau Hall's active workforce.

The report concluded it was an overwhelmingly toxic and poisonous workplace and the two people at the very top, Payette and Di Lorenzo, were responsible for it, the source said.

PM and Queen spoke today

The source also said Payette received parts of the report that pertained to her on Monday and that the clerk of the Privy Council had a tense conversation with her on Tuesday.

Speaking from prepared remarks, Trudeau said he spoke to the Queen this morning and let her know Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner will fulfil the duties of the governor general — her representative in Canada — on a temporary basis.

He said a recommendation on Payette's replacement will be presented in due course.

Trudeau was asked repeatedly today about his decision to not use a selection committee in 2017, something his predecessor implemented.

"We will continue to the look at the best way to the select people for the vice regal appointments. It is an important role for Canadians and we'll look at how we can improve it," he said.

WATCH Jagmeet Singh on Payette resignation

Jagmeet Singh on Payette resignation Politics News Video 0:53 NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he was concerned about those working under former governor general Julie Payette. 0:53

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested other parties be brought into the process of selecting the official 30th governor general.

"The system is deeply problematic in that the federal government, whoever's in power, can choose who they want," he said Friday morning.

"I think there would be a great benefit in having a better system, perhaps one similar to provincial governments, where there are members of each official party that are involved in the selection so that the selection is not just a government appointment, but it's something that is done in a manner that is more fair."

A spokesperson for the Privy Council said the final cost of the Quintet Consulting review was $393,367.13, nearly four times higher than the original value of the contract. The original terms of reference of the contract did say the amount could change depending on how long the review took.