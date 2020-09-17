Trudeau starts consultations with opposition leaders on next week's throne speech
PM expected to talk to O'Toole, Singh tomorrow
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will begin consultations today with opposition leaders about next week's throne speech, which could theoretically bring down his minority Liberal government if no opposition party supports it.
He is to speak by phone with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, who is in self-isolation along with most of his 31 MPs after an aide tested positive Monday for COVID-19.
Blanchet's wife has also tested positive.
Trudeau also plans to speak with the Green Party's parliamentary leader, Elizabeth May.
He is expected to speak with Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who is also in isolation after a staffer tested positive, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Friday.
The throne speech is well on its way to being completed, but government officials maintain that doesn't mean the opposition consultations are an empty gesture.
