Skip to Main Content
Trudeau on Wilson-Raybould's testimony
Video

Trudeau on Wilson-Raybould's testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters in Montreal after Wilson-Raybould's testimony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to reporters in Montreal after Wilson-Raybould's testimony 0:57
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us