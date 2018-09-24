RCMP's first female commissioner one of Trudeau's two new picks for Senate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau named two new senators to the Red Chamber Monday — one a former top Mountie, the other a prominent Saskatchewan businessman.

Beverley Busson, who will represent British Columbia in the upper house, was part of the first class of women to serve in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) when she joined the force in the mid 1970s. Until then, policing roles had been reserved for men.

"Her career as a law enforcement officer was a career of firsts," says a biography supplied by the prime minister's office. "Mrs. Busson rose steadily through the ranks, becoming the first woman commissioned officer, the first woman criminal operations officer, the first woman commanding officer, and the first woman deputy commissioner of a region."

She was also among the first women to work in plainclothes and undercover.

Busson was then tapped to serve as commissioner — the top Mountie — in 2006 after her predecessor resigned amid scandal. She was the first woman ever to hold the job. During her tenure, Busson fought to end gender-based barriers to police work.

Also named to the Senate Monday was Martin 'Marty' Klyne, a prominent Saskatchewan businessperson of Cree Métis heritage.

He is described as a man who has spent much of his career "advancing Aboriginal economic development" and "speaking up for Aboriginal interests to accelerate their participation in the mainstream economy."

From 2008 to 2013, Klyne served as publisher and CEO of the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post, two daily newspapers in Saskatchewan.

Klyne was also the president and CEO of the Saskatchewan Gaming Corporation, held management positions with Royal Trust Corporation of Canada and the Mercantile Bank of Canada and later served as president and CEO of the Regina Regional Economic Development Authority and the SaskNative Economic Development Corporation.

In an interview with CBC Saskatchewan shortly after he was named, Klyne said he was both "nervous and excited" to be taking his place in the upper house.

"I know the Senate has gone through some criticism in the last couple of years but I also know that there is a number of very smart people, very talented and very dedicated people in the Senate making some valid contributions," he said, citing the Senate expenses scandal that made the Red Chamber a political hot potato in the last federal campaign.

"I'm proud to go there and represent Saskatchewan, serving Canada in the Senate. I'm proud for my family and certainly the Métis​ Nation and First Nations of Saskatchewan — so lots of pride going with me to Ottawa," he said.

Independents hold plurality

Both Busson and Klyne were recommended to the prime minister by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments — a body created after Trudeau's election in 2015 with the goal of pursuing a "merit-based" appointments process.

Trudeau has named 40 senators to the Red Chamber. Like the other Trudeau appointees, each of the new picks is expected to sit as an Independent or non-affiliated senator — part of the prime minister's stated campaign to eliminate partisanship from the chamber over time.

"I am pleased to welcome two new members to the Senate who have done tremendous work in their professional lives and as active members of their communities. I am confident that they will work diligently and with integrity to serve the best interests of the country and all Canadians," Trudeau said in a statement.

The Independent Senators Group (ISG) now constitutes the largest bloc in the Senate and holds a plurality with 47 seats, followed by 31 Conservative senators and 11 Liberals.

As of today, there are still eight vacancies to be filled in the 105-member body.

Another senator, Liberal Art Eggleton of Ontario, will retire later this month when he hits the mandatory retirement age of 75.