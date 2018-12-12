Trudeau names four new senators, filling remaining vacancies

The prime minister's push to reconstitute the Senate and stack its benches with Independent senators continued apace today as he named four more people to the Senate — filling all the remaining vacancies in the Red Chamber.

The Senate has been without a full complement of 105 members for more than eight years, in part because former prime minister Stephen Harper refused to appoint new senators during the expenses scandal. Trudeau, meanwhile, has relied on an independent appointments process that has been moving slowly.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office named the four new Senate appointments: Liberal Yukon premier Pat Duncan; Margaret Anderson, an Indigenous public servant from the Northwest Territories; Nova Scotia mental health expert Stanley Kutcher; and celebrated Jamaica-born, Ontario-based neonatologist Rosemary Moodie.

"These four new independent senators bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit Parliament and all of Canada. They know what it means to serve and have dedicated their careers to making a difference in the lives of others. I look forward to working with them on issues that matter most to Canadians," Trudeau said in a statement.

After these appointments, Trudeau will have named nearly half — 49 out of 105 — of all sitting senators.

The numbers of women and self-identified Indigenous senators also have climbed considerably under Trudeau. Women now represent 47 per cent of the chamber. The number of Indigenous senators has doubled and stands at 10.

As has been standard practice of late, the Trudeau appointees are expected to sit as non-affiliated, or independent, members of the Senate and not as members of one of the party caucuses — part of the prime minister's stated commitment to eliminate partisanship from the chamber over time.

The Independent Senators Group, the caucus that includes most of Trudeau's picks, is now the largest bloc in the Senate. While nominally independent, many of the prime minister's picks have voted along Liberal government lines. But because they are free from party discipline, the independent senators have been more active

According to biographies supplied by the prime minister's office, Duncan served as Yukon's first female premier of the territory from 2000 to 2002. She was involved involved in reaching land claims agreements with First Nations in the territory and the transfer of some powers from the federal government to the territory. She is said to have an "in-depth understanding of territorial and federal legislative processes."

Former Yukon premier Pat Duncan

Kutcher is described as a renowned expert in adolescent mental health and a leader in mental health research, advocacy, training and policy development. He serves as the Sun Life Financial Chair in Adolescent Mental Health at Dalhousie University and the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Mental health expert Stanley Kutcher (Supplied)

Moodie is a neonatologist, clinical teacher and associate professor of pediatrics affiliated with SickKids and the University of Toronto. Moodie has a community pediatric practice that serves the neighbourhoods of Rexdale–Etobicoke and the Jane/Finch corridor.

Dr. Rosemary Moodie (Supplied)

Anderson is an Inuvialuit who has been a public servant with the Government of the Northwest Territories for more than 20 years, working with communities and Indigenous peoples across the territory. She was the director of community justice and policing there.