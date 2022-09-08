'A constant presence in our lives': Trudeau mourns the death of Canada's Queen
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a solemn statement Thursday shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death, saying Canadians are grateful for the monarch's decades of service to the country and the Commonwealth.
"It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada's longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," Trudeau said in a tweet.
Trudeau is expected to address the country soon. CBCNews.ca will carry the remarks live.
Queen Elizabeth was the third-longest reigning monarch in world history, having served more than 25,000 days on the throne.
While she was head of state of many countries during her reign, the Queen had an especially close personal connection with Canada, a place she repeatedly referred to as "home" while in Canada and abroad.
She made 22 official visits to Canada, visiting every province and territory.
"As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty's wisdom, compassion and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time," Trudeau said.
