Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre of 14 young women by paying tribute in the House of Commons today to those who were killed, and calling for stronger action to curb gun violence.

The opposition leaders joined Trudeau in also condemning violence against women in honouring the 13 students and one employee killed at École Polytechnique.

On Dec. 6, 1989, Marc Lépine walked into the university and shot and killed the 14. The anniversary is being marked in various ceremonies across the country.

Trudeau said "hope and prayers" are not enough to stop gun violence, and that strong action is long overdue.

"The reality is, that in the 30 years, things haven't changed enough. Women, girls and people of diverse gender identities still face unacceptable and preventable violence," he said.

"Violence that destroys lives, families and communities. It is more than time for change."

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the incident 30 years ago an "unthinkable act of hatred and spite.

"It is completely unacceptable that violence against women remains an issue to this day. That is why we must all resolve not to be content simply respecting women. We must call on all Canadians to be proactive and demonstrate with our actions how much we value the safety, the dignity and the value of every life of every woman."

The massacre touched off an ongoing debate over gun control measures in Canada.

In Thursday's throne speech, the Liberals promised to follow through on their election promise to take action to curb gun violence, including a ban on "military-style" firearms and implement a firearms buy-back program. The Liberals have also promised to allow municipalities and communities to ban handguns.

"Year after year, headline after headline, Canadians have seen first hand the devastating effects of gun violence. Too many lives lost, too many families shattered. It is time to show courage and strengthen gun control," Gov. Gen. Julie Payette said Thursday, reading from the throne speech.

The Liberal platform also promises to protect the rights of hunters and farmers, by not bringing back the long-gun registry.