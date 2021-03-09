Trudeau says now is not the time to talk about scrapping the monarchy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that his government won't engage in constitutional talks about scrapping the monarchy while a pandemic is still raging and the country faces unprecedented economic disruption.

"Obviously, I wish all members of the Royal Family the very best. But my focus, as we've said, is getting through this pandemic," Trudeau said when asked if Canada should rethink its ties to the House of Windsor after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made some bombshell allegations in an interview.

"If people want to later talk about constitutional change and shifting our system of government, that's fine. They can have those conversations. But right now, I'm not having those conversations," Trudeau said.

In a sensational sit-down interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan described the Royal Family as a tabloid-obsessed group that failed to protect their young son, Archie, and made racially tinged remarks about his skin colour.

The couple also described the royals and their coterie of advisers as cold, distant and indifferent to Meghan's mental health as she grappled with bad press.

In the interview's aftermath, some republican-minded members of the Commonwealth have called on countries like Canada to do away with the institution of the monarchy altogether.

"I think it's clear. I've said it in the past. I don't see the benefit of the monarchy in Canadians' lives," NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters.

WATCH: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says 'I don't see the benefit' of the monarchy to Canadians

'I don't see the benefit of the monarchy in Canadians' lives' — Singh Politics News 1:41 NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and addresses the impact of systemic racism on Canadians during the pandemic. 1:41

"There's no benefit to them and now even more so with concerns about racism in the institution that were raised, and pressures that were placed on Meghan Markle."

Abolishing the monarchy in Canada would be difficult. Under the Constitution, all 10 provinces and both chambers of Parliament would have to agree to such a change. There has been little political appetite for constitutional amendments of any sort in recent years.

Trudeau said he wouldn't comment on the specific allegations raised by Harry and Meghan. "I won't comment on what's going on over in the U.K., but I will continue to endeavour to fight against racism and intolerance every single day in Canada," he said.

WATCH: Trudeau says, 'I won't comment on what's going on over in the U.K.'

'I won't comment on what's going on over in the U.K.' — Trudeau Politics News 2:23 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he "won't comment on what's going on over in the U.K." after being asked about allegations of racism made against the Royal Family in Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 2:23

Trudeau said that while many of Canada's institutions, including Parliament itself, are built on a legacy of systemic racism, the solution is not to dump them altogether but to reform them from within.

"The answer is not to suddenly toss out all the institutions and start over. The answer is to look very carefully at those systems and listen to Canadians who face discrimination," Trudeau said.

The prime minister is known to have a warm relationship with the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, having met with her a number of times at Buckingham Palace and at Commonwealth summits abroad. He previously met her when his father, Pierre, was prime minister.

Queen Elizabeth II receives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

On her 94th birthday last year, Trudeau said Canada was "grateful for her leadership and steadfast commitment to our country and to the Commonwealth" and praised her "extraordinary service, strength and enduring grace."

Trudeau also called the Queen "a guardian of many of our country's traditions" and said "many Canadians feel a deep appreciation for the Queen" on her 93rd birthday in 2019.

During a 2018 town hall with young voters in Etobicoke, Ont., Trudeau said he takes a "pragmatic" approach to the monarchy.

"Right now, I think it's fairly convenient and even nice to have a head of state that actually does not engage herself in the politics of the country," Trudeau said.

"We now have 150 years of a tradition that has worked, that isn't directly harming us or preventing our success and our self-determination as a nation. It would be very difficult and complicated to make this change," he added. Ending the constitutional ties, however, "wouldn't actually have a massive impact on our daily lives," he said.

He said "cracking open the Constitution" and "rewriting it" would prompt many questions apart from whether Canada should have the Queen and her heirs as our heads of state.