'Difficult contract' binds Canada to Saudi LAV deal, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's difficult to break Canada's deal to supply light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia because of the way the contract was negotiated by the previous Conservative government.

"The contract signed by the previous government, by Stephen Harper, makes it very difficult to suspend or leave that contract," Trudeau told host Matt Galloway on CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Tuesday. "We are looking at a number of things, but it is a difficult contract.

"I actually can't go into it because part of the deal on this contract is not talking about this contract, and it's one of the binds that we are left in because of the way that the contract was negotiated."

Saudi Arabia faces possible international repercussions for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trudeau, who is in Toronto to announce how Canada will go about implementing the carbon tax, was asked in the Metro Morning interview what Canada could do.

Canada and many of its allies are trying to figure out what kind of diplomatic and economic pressure can be applied to Saudi Arabia to make it clear that the killing of the dissident and journalist inside the Saudi Consulate in Turkey is unacceptable.

Germany, for example, has stopped its arms sales in light of this incident.

But Canada continues to fulfil its contract to supply the kingdom with LAVs built by General Dynamic Land Systems Canada, a military supplier in London, Ont.

Even before Khashoggi's death, human rights advocates said Canada should not be supplying Saudis with military vehicles that could assist its ongoing military intervention in Yemen, where civilians have been brutally targeted.

Trudeau said he understood this situation "very well" and "it's incredibly frustrating."

Turkish authorities say new security footage makes a compelling case that Jamal Khashoggi's killers planned everything out, right down to using a look-alike decoy to throw investigators off. 4:12

'Billion-dollar bill'

The prime minister repeated what he said in question period Monday about Canada suspending military export permits in the past, saying "we're certainly willing to do it again."

"But at the same time," Trudeau told Galloway, "I do not want to leave Canadians holding a billion dollar bill because we're trying to move forward on doing the right thing. So we are navigating this very carefully and that's pretty much all I can say on that."

Earlier in the interview, Trudeau repeated Canada's position that the Saudi explanation for what happened to Khashoggi inside its consulate is not credible or adequate, and said Canada and its allies continue to push for "real, clear answers" on the matter.

"It is unacceptable and unthinkable that someone could have murdered a journalist on foreign soil like this," he said. "That is something that the global community cannot stand for and we're being very clear about that.

"Countries around the world need to know that there are things they simply cannot do. And killing a journalist who disagrees with the regime is right up there at the top of it."