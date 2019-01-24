Trudeau dismisses calls to fire McCallum as envoy to China after eyebrow-raising comments

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Liberal government's focus is on securing the release of two Canadians arbitrarily detained in China, and he doesn't believe swapping out Canada's ambassador in Beijing after his eyebrow-raising comments about the Meng Wanzhou case will aid in that effort.

Speaking to reporters after an announcement in New Brunswick, Trudeau said Thursday the Huawei executive will have a fair shot in B.C. court to "enthusiastically" fight an American request for extradition. But he reiterated Canada is committed to the rule of law and legal proceedings free of political interference.

On Tuesday, John McCallum, the former Liberal cabinet minister turned ambassador to China, suggested Meng has a "strong case" to make against extradition and he enumerated defences her counsel could rely on to secure her freedom.

PM Justin Trudeau tells reporters that recalling Canada's Ambassador to China John McCallum won't help with getting the release of Canadians being detained in China. 0:53

Trudeau batted away a suggestion, first floated by Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, that McCallum's comments warrant his firing.

"Our focus is entirely on getting those Canadians home safe and making sure that all their rights are respected ... making a change would not help release those Canadians a day sooner."

McCallum's remarks, made exclusively to Chinese-language reporters at a news conference in Markham, Ont., were met with heavy criticism from the Conservative Opposition in Ottawa who said an ambassador should not weigh in on the merits of such a sensitive case.

Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held in China in what Trudeau has described as "arbitrary" detentions in retaliation for Meng's arrest. Chinese officials have said only that the two men are accused of "engaging in activities endangering national security."

Another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, recently had his 15-year sentence for drug smuggling changed to a death sentence by a Chinese court after a retrial.