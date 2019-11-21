Trudeau sits down with Calgary and Vancouver mayors amid rising regional tension

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with two of Canada's big-city western mayors in Ottawa today, part of a broader bridge-building effort to deal with growing frustrations in the West.

First up was Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, followed by a one-on-one with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart.

Nenshi said it was important to have a "frank conversation" with the prime minister.

"The feelings in the West are rooted in something very real," he said after the meeting. "It's not a blind anger or a dislike of Confederation. It's really rooted in very real concerns that people have."

Nenshi said Calgarians have always been "secretly proud" of the fact that through their prosperity, they've been able to help Albertans and other Canadians achieve their dreams.

Now, the city has undergone a marked rise in unemployment that he called "pretty jarring."

While he thinks the western separation movement known as Wexit is "idiotic," Nenshi said the movement is rooted in strong feelings of alienation in the region. He said he called on Trudeau not just to change the narrative, but to take real action to help everyone, and to understand that the country doesn't succeed if the West doesn't succeed.

Trudeau said the two have much to discuss in terms of infrastructure and economic opportunities for Alberta.

"Obviously (there are) some real challenges facing communities across Alberta, particularly Calgary, but as you know the federal government is very much there to be a partner and to make sure that we're growing the economy in ways that work for everyone," he said.

Olive branch to the West

The meetings come as Trudeau works to extend an olive branch to the West, after the Liberals were shut out in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and lost support in British Columbia and Manitoba in the federal election.

New Deputy Prime Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Trudeau's special representative for the prairies, Jim Carr, are also attending today's meetings.

Carr said the western provinces have great capacity, potential, and the energy needed to succeed. He said residents of those provinces sent the Liberals a loud message during the election: that the federal government needs to do a better job of listening to concerns, and must develop a set of regional policies that fit into the strength of the federation.

"The objective is that we have a strong western Canada in a united Canada. I think that's my mandate and I'm very keen to get going," he said.

Trudeau-Ford meeting Friday

Trudeau is scheduled to meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Ottawa Friday.

During the election campaign, Trudeau repeatedly referred to Ford, warning that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer would impose deep cuts that would harm Canadians, as Ford had done.

Today, Ford announced the creation of a new Council on Provincial-Federal Relations, which will collaborate with federal counterparts on priorities such as infrastructure, health care and economic growth.

In a news release, Ford said the government has a plan to build Ontario that includes working with the federal government.

"We are ready to work with the new federal cabinet to get shovels in the ground quickly on important projects, increase health care funding and create an environment where businesses and job creators can thrive."