Trudeau gives cabinet ministers their to-do lists for new Parliament

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered marching orders to his cabinet ministers today, instructing them to govern in a "positive, open and collaborative way" as they move on the minority government's priorities to make life more affordable, strengthen the health care system, fight climate change and promote reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Trudeau issued mandate letters to each of his ministers Friday, outlining the key policy objectives that each minister is tasked with as well as the overarching goals of the government. The ministers' to-do lists mirror the promises in the Liberal election campaign platform.

"It is more important than ever for Canadians to unite and build a stronger, more inclusive and more resilient country," reads the opening of the letter.

"The government of Canada is the central institution to promote that unity of purpose and, as a Minister in that Government, you have a personal duty and responsibility to fulfill that objective."

The letter instructs ministers to work in a "constructive and thoughtful" way with parliamentarians, provincial, territorial and municipal governments and Indigenous partners to find common ground.

Trudeau said there remains no more important relationship to him than the one with Indigenous peoples.

"We made significant progress in our last mandate on supporting self-determination, improving service delivery and advancing reconciliation," he wrote.

"I am directing every single Minister to determine what they can do in their specific portfolio to accelerate and build on the progress we have made with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples."

The new Liberal minority cabinet poses for a photo following its swearing-in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Nov. 20. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Deputy Prime Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has been handed the most critical and far-ranging job, working across cabinet with all ministers to advance the government's agenda and working with the provinces and territories on health care, climate change action and gun control measures.

Tax cuts, drug courts

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has been ordered to deliver tax cuts for Canadians and companies that develop zero-emissions technology, while implementing the government's fiscal plan.

That plan included reducing the federal debt, maintaining Canada's triple-A credit rating and preserving "fiscal firepower" to prepare for a possible economic downturn.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General David Lametti also has a long list of priorities, including expanding legislation on medical assistance in dying (MAID), improving access to drug treatment courts and ensuring mandatory sexual assault training for judges.

A private member's bill from former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose requiring this training for judges died before it passed in the last session of Parliament.