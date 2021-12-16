Trudeau instructs ministers to create a more inclusive, fair Canada in new mandate letters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ordering his entire cabinet to keep their eye on the government's broader goals of creating a more inclusive and resilient country, even as the COVID-19 pandemic is again threatening to thwart their ambitions.

Trudeau's new mandate letters to the 38 members of cabinet were published online today and they show that ending the fight against COVID-19 remains the top priority across government.

But Trudeau said the pandemic cannot throw everything off course and his letters highlight the need to fight the "existential threat" of climate change and to ensure a future where all Canadians have "a real and fair chance at success."

That effort includes addressing systemic inequities and racism; the letters also order every minister to take the time to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in their own departments.

The pandemic knocked many of the plans outlined in the 2019 mandate letters off course, and the latest batch hints at a sense of urgency when it comes to delivering on some of the Liberal government's biggest promises.

Trudeau is also tasking every minister with coming up with a plan to implement everything in their mandate letters and report regularly and publicly on their progress.