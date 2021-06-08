'This was a terrorist attack': Trudeau condemns London hit-and-run that left four Muslim family members dead

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today condemned a "brutal, cowardly and brazen" attack on a London, Ont. Muslim family, saying the hit-and-run that left four people dead was a terrorist assault motivated by religious hatred.

"This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack," Trudeau said in a speech in the House of Commons.

Trudeau said Sunday's attack was not a one-off, citing numerous eruptions of anti-Muslim violence in recent years that have claimed lives.

The Quebec City mosque massacre, the September murder of a man at a Rexdale, Ont. mosque and multiple less violent — but still alarming — episodes like the recent harassment of Black Muslim women in Edmonton reveal a troubling streak of Islamophobia in Canada, Trudeau said.

"They were all targeted because of their Muslim faith. This is happening here, in Canada, and it has to stop," he said.

Just as Canadians mobilized to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau said, the country must come together to fight an "ugly, pervasive trend" of anti-Muslim violence that threatens the security of some communities.

Trudeau said such attacks are fuelled by "toxic rhetoric ... discrimination" and online "extremism" that has been allowed to fester.

He vowed to redouble the government's efforts to dismantle "far-right hate groups" that encourage such violent activity. Pointing to the government's recent move to list the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity, Trudeau said his government will do more to root out groups that continue to threaten public safety.

The government will fund the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program, a federal initiative that flows funds to communities that face hate-motivated crimes, Trudeau said.

The program gives money to community centres, schools and places of worship to take steps to better protect themselves from hate crimes.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada must confront the pervasive racism that led to a Muslim family being "mauled in the streets" of London.

While some might be shocked to learn that an attack like this can happen in a country like Canada, Singh said it's no surprise to people who have experienced decades of discrimination and indifference to prejudice.

Drawing a link between the Sunday attack and the preliminary report of Indigenous children found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., Singh said Canadians "can't deny" that their country is riddled with racism.

"The reality is this is our Canada," Singh said. "How many more families will be killed before we do something? Another family can't be mauled down in the streets and nothing happens. Muslims are not safe in this country."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a statement in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, on the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

He said some Canadian politicians have fuelled anti-Muslim hate. Turning to look at the Conservative opposition benches, Singh said the rhetoric employed by some politicians has "inflamed people" in ways that lead to attacks like the one in London.

"This is a harsh reality. Politicians have used Islamophobia for political gain. They have. They've abused it as a divisive tool — that has to end," he said.

"We all know when it's been done, we all know how it's happened."

In the 2015 federal election campaign, the Conservative Party proposed barring Muslim women from wearing the niqab while taking the citizienship oath and announced plans for a "barbaric cultural practices" tipline so Canadians could report some crimes.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said his thoughts were with the nine-year-old boy who survived the hit-and-run that left other members of his family dead.

"We have to strive to learn and be better. The Canada of his future needs to be better than the Canada of Sunday evening," O'Toole said.

O'Toole said the pandemic has led to a "dramatic increase in hate crime and other signs of intolerance" and the country must address this intolerance.

"It's important we measure the distance between the Canada we have and the Canada we want. But it's more important to not just recognize the distance between those Canadas but to conquer the distance," he said.