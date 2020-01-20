Trudeau to hold news conference after 3-day retreat to build road map for minority government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a closing news conference Tuesday morning to wrap up a three-day retreat where his cabinet ministers mapped out a legislative checklist for the minority government.

It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

During the meetings in Winnipeg, ministers heard from expert guest speakers on the state of the economy, the fight against climate change, and pressing global affairs. Ministers also drilled down on individual files to home in on the government's top priorities.

Ratifying the so-called NAFTA 2.0 — the trade deal domestically called Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) — was at the top of that list.

"This is an absolute priority, not only for the government but for our workers, our industries, people from all provinces," said Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez Monday.

"So I call upon the opposition to support us to make sure we ratify this as quickly as possible."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who led the NAFTA renegotiation talks and is in charge of pushing it past the finish line, noted that the agreement was ratified by the U.S. Senate last week and by Mexico before Christmas.

"Now it's Canada's turn," she said, adding that debate and ratification of the agreement is crucial for ensuring stability in the Canadian economy.

Assisted death bill in February

New legislation on medical assistance in dying (MAID) is also at the top of the Liberal legislative agenda. Justice Minister David Lametti said this week he plans to table a bill in February.

While not providing details on when a bill might be on the way, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said new gun control measures are another priority for the session.

The government continues to consult with various stakeholder groups, municipalities and law enforcement agencies to develop legislation aimed at keeping a campaign commitment to allow communities to control or ban handguns, and to prohibit military-style assault weapons.

Blair said Monday that legislation must have flexibility to adapt to different needs across the country.

"We know that the environments in different parts of the country are varied, and it's important, I think, to make sure that the laws that we bring forward are effective in every place in keeping communities safe," he said.

As the ministers were holed up in closed-door meetings, they were also dealing with other pressing external issues.

Blizzard response

The government responded to a request from Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Doug Ball to assist in snow clearing operations after a massive blizzard. About 300 troops were deployed to the area.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne was also asked to respond to new reports that Iran is backtracking on its pledge to turn over the black boxes from the PS752 crash over Tehran that killed 57 Canadians and 29 permanent residents of Canada. Iran had initially said it would release the boxes to Ukraine or France, but recent reports suggested that may no longer be the case.

Champagne held a call Monday with the International Co-ordination and Response Group (ICRG), which includes representatives from Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom, the countries that lost citizens in the crash. In a readout after the call, he said Iran was co-operating with foreign experts in the investigation "to date."

"Members of the ICRG call on Iran to move the black boxes to a facility with all the technology and expertise required to quickly and reliably download and analyze the data without delay," the readout said.

Trudeau will end the week with more meetings with his Liberal caucus in Ottawa.