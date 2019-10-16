Justin Trudeau holds first post-election news conference today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take questions from reporters this afternoon — his first news conference since winning a minority government in Monday's election.

It begins at 1 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Trudeau is expected to face questions about how he plans to secure support from other parties to pass legislation and budgets. The Liberals won 157 seats in the House of Commons, falling well short of the 170 seats needed for a majority government. The Liberals won 184 seats in the 2015 election.

The Conservatives took 121 seats this time, while the Bloc Québécois won 32 and the New Democrats have a caucus of 24. The Green Party won three seats and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was re-elected in her Vancouver Granville riding as an Independent.

Trudeau likely will be asked today to explain how the Liberal government will represent the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, which did not elect any Liberal MPs.

In his victory speech in Montreal Monday night, Trudeau said he understood the growing frustration in the Prairie provinces and promised to govern for everyone across the country.

Trudeau faces challenges in working with provincial and territorial leaders; several of them are strongly opposed to the government's carbon tax. He also has to contend with the bad blood he stirred up during the campaign by directly attacking several Conservative premiers over budget cuts, and claiming that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer would do the same.

Among Trudeau's immediate priorities will be crafting a throne speech and choosing a new cabinet.