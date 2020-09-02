Liberal cabinet holds 2-day retreat to plot strategy for fall session

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers are holding a two-day retreat in Ottawa ahead of the Sept. 23 return of Parliament.

The retreat, which will bring together most ministers in person, will be followed by a news conference Wednesday.

The parliamentary session will begin with a speech from the throne, which will lay out the government's plan for economic recovery from massive disruption caused by the global pandemic.

Sources have told CBC News that the throne speech could promise investments in housing and a long-term overhaul of the employment insurance system.

The government is also expected to signal its intention to make child care more widely available and to launch a green recovery plan, while focusing on the ongoing public health crisis.

The speech from the throne will lead to a confidence vote, which could possibly topple the government and trigger a fall election.

Trudeau prorogued Parliament to reset the government's agenda, stating that the mandate had been knocked off course by COVID-19.