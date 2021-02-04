China's 'coercive diplomacy' threatens its relationships with the West, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China's treatment of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor threatens both "respect for the rule of law" and Beijing's relationships with Western nations.

"China needs to understand that it is not just about two Canadians. It is about the respect for the rule of law and relationships with a broad range of Western countries that is at play with the arbitrary detention and the coercive diplomacy they have engaged in," Trudeau said today during his daily media briefing.

Trudeau also told the family members of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor today that their country is behind them after Spavor was hauled before a Chinese court to face allegations of espionage.

"Let me be very clear," Trudeau said. "Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings."

Trudeau said that Spavor's court hearing took place earlier today but did not end in a verdict. Kovrig's hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Trudeau thanked diplomats from "a number of our allied countries, including the United States," who showed up outside Spavor's hearing to demonstrate "global solidarity in this case." He said he was dismayed that they were not allowed into the proceedings.

Trudeau criticized China for holding Spavor's hearing in "secret," saying that refusing to let representatives from Canada and other allies into the courtroom made it impossible to determine what was happening.

"One of the challenges around the lack of transparency on that process is it becomes extremely difficult to make judgments around whether or not the trial was fair," Trudeau said.

The rule of law

China continues to push back against claims that it detained Kovrig and Spavor without cause, insisting the "lawful rights" of the two men were being respected.

"I would like to stress once again that China is a country with rule of law. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested and prosecuted in accordance with law for suspected crimes undermining China's national security," said a statement posted on the website of China's embassy in Canada today.

Trudeau rejected that claim, telling reporters that Canada would continue to push China to be more transparent.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to bring them home as soon as possible. I also want to thank our many, many international partners for their solidarity and support," he added.

Watch: Trudeau says it's 'disappointing' that Michael Spavor's hearing was kept secret from Canadian officials:

Spavor and Kovrig were detained in December 2018, days after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested at the request of the U.S. at the airport in Vancouver. The U.S. is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges related to her company's dealings with Iran.

The two Canadians have been held ever since, while Meng has been released on bail. They were charged in June 2020 with spying under China's national security laws.

Spavor, an entrepreneur with a North Korea-related business, was charged with spying for a foreign entity and illegally providing state secrets. Kovrig, an analyst and former diplomat, was charged with spying in collaboration with Spavor.